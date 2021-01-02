Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to post sales of $33.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.01 billion and the highest is $33.89 billion. JD.com reported sales of $24.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $109.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.49 billion to $113.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $122.69 billion to $139.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

JD opened at $87.90 on Friday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JD.com by 19.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 361.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

