Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 215,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 610 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $44,603.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $3,366,420.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,560,479.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,795 shares of company stock worth $4,933,260. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Insperity by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

