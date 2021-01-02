YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,938 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of YETI by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

