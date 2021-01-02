Ycash (YEC) Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $215,574.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00185130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00027503 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037837 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,659,525 coins. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

