Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.72. Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 54,655 shares changing hands.

YGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$0.80 price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.30.

Get Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie purchased 100,000 shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$462,962.37. Also, Senior Officer Alan Glessing James purchased 75,000 shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$51,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,445.47. Insiders have acquired a total of 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,660 in the last quarter.

About Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.