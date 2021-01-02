YAM v1 (YAM) Price Reaches $0.96 on Top Exchanges

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. YAM v1 has a total market cap of $27.54 million and $12,302.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM v1 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YAM v1 has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YAM v1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00037228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00264842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $609.38 or 0.01866252 BTC.

YAM v1 Profile

YAM v1 is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM v1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM v1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.