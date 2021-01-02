Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 6%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 2,019,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,854,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on YALA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

