WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

WW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 305,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $9,382,884.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,917,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,917,184.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,391,672 shares of company stock valued at $40,372,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WW International by 62.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,361 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the second quarter worth $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in WW International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in WW International during the second quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in WW International during the second quarter worth $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.26 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. WW International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

