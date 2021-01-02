World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INT. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. World Fuel Services’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $841,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,515 shares of company stock valued at $995,700. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 391,368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 214,995 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 196,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 729,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 162,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

