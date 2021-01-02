WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $67.86 and last traded at $68.11. Approximately 43,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 124,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 33.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.1% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

