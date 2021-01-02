Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Trading Up 0.1%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.13 and last traded at $34.13. 37 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, plastic sheets, and custom and retort trays, as well as lidding products for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, and industrial and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging products to the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, and cosmetic and personal care markets.

