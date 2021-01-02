Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.02. Winmark has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $694.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 44.96% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 3,724 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $645,220.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,360.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leah A. Goff sold 900 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total value of $155,151.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,682 shares of company stock worth $3,929,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Winmark by 83.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Winmark by 232.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 293.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Winmark by 16.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

