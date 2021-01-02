WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Trading 0.2% Higher

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.68. 25,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 46,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

WH Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHGLY)

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen meat; and hog farming activities.

