WEX (NYSE:WEX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $212.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk. Due to these negatives, shares of the company have declined over the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEX. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.94.

Shares of WEX opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $236.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock worth $6,389,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WEX by 2,234.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,640,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEX by 444.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 162,899 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after buying an additional 162,267 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in WEX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

