WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report sales of $4.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the lowest is $4.33 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $17.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $17.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Bank of America upped their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

WRK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 209,568 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in WestRock by 14.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $203,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in WestRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

