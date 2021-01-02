Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.24. Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

About Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

