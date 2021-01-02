Webchain Hits Market Cap of $59,430.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Webchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RaisEX, EscoDEX, STEX and ChaoEX . Webchain has a total market capitalization of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00442481 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

WEB is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, Coinroom, RaisEX, ChaoEX , STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

