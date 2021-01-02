Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $5.63

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Waves has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $585.80 million and approximately $109.68 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for $5.63 or 0.00018473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007341 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 103,957,180 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

