Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Down 6.5%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.93 and last traded at $40.97. 1,512,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,946,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,926,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the second quarter worth $1,461,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,816,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

