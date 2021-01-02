Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

VYGR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

