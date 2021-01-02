VouchForMe (IPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $82,548.22

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. VouchForMe has a market cap of $82,548.22 and $39.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbe, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

