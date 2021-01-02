Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Argus currently has $42.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

VNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE VNO opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

