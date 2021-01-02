Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.08

Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.08 and traded as low as $22.00. Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 504 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.08.

About Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil, gas, condensate, and liquid petroleum gas in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,166 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye and Dobrinskoye license located in the Volgograd region; and Urozhainoye-2 license located in the Saratov region, as well as Muradymosky.

