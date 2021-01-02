VNT Chain 24-Hour Volume Tops $165,132.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $165,132.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, FCoin and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00028225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00119234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00166927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.43 or 0.00511655 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00277741 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018336 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003285 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

