VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Aegis began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.