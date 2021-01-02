VisionX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4,268.00 (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $35,313.63 and $4,268.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00028319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00117092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00163927 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.17 or 0.00503833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00272107 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018156 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal . The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org

VisionX Token Trading

VisionX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

