Vidulum Tops One Day Volume of $22,519.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $153,769.96 and $22,519.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000924 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

Vidulum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

