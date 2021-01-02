VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.75

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and traded as high as $62.38. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 25,532 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.142 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

