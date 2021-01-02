Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,744. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 318.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,108,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,889 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 104.2% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,048,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,556 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $18,027,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in Verona Pharma by 172.5% in the third quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,457,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,556 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

