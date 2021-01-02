Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.36 and last traded at $76.24. Approximately 18,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 25,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.13% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

