VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF (GRNV.AX) (ASX:GRNV) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF (GRNV.AX) (ASX:GRNV) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF (GRNV.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$21.50.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF (GRNV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors MSCI Australian Sustainable Equity ETF (GRNV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.