VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (REIT.AX) (REIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (REIT.AX) (ASX:REIT) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$14.44.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (REIT.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (REIT.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.