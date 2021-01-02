VanEck Vectors Australian Property ETF (MVA.AX) (ASX:MVA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Australian Property ETF (MVA.AX) (ASX:MVA) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Australian Property ETF (MVA.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$17.41.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Australian Property ETF (MVA.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Australian Property ETF (MVA.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.