ValuEngine Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Sell

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

