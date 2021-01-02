ValuEngine Downgrades Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TCCO opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.91. Technical Communications has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides video, data, fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as CSD 3324 SE secure telephone, fax and data system; CSD 3324 SP telephone and fax system; DSD 72A-SP military bulk ciphering system; and DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations, land mobile radio applications, and for military applications.

