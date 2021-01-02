ValuEngine Downgrades Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TCCO opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.91. Technical Communications has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $13.63.
Technical Communications Company Profile
