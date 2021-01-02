Validity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,538.00 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Validity has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $3.21 million and $33,538.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00028878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00121864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00526652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00146525 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00281109 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018615 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,202,624 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,685 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

