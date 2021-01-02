V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,600 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $377,172.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,397,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total transaction of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $91,360.00.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.81. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $106.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CorVel by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CorVel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

