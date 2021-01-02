USDX [Lighthouse] Reaches Market Capitalization of $621,507.39 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $621,507.39 and approximately $1,233.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,147.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.56 or 0.01102908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051540 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002840 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00231438 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

