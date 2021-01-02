UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $1.36 on Top Exchanges

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $9.21 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00004350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00413828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

