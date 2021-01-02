Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.22 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for about $5.30 or 0.00016963 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $4.22 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00255464 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

Unifi Protocol DAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.