Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.47.

RARE stock opened at $138.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $262,626.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

