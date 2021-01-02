UGAS (UGAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.77 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00037696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00274621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $615.43 or 0.01960860 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.