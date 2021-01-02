U Network Reaches One Day Volume of $287,409.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, U Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $287,409.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

UUU is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.