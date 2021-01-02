Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.25.

TWST stock opened at $141.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.42. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $846,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,694,772.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Banyai sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $317,083.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,420,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,384 shares of company stock worth $29,038,298. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $137,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

