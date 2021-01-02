TrustVerse Achieves Market Cap of $7.56 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and $85,268.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrustVerse

TRV is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,720,687 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

