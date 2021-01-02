Truist Securiti Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOG. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

EOG opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.