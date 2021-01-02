Truist Increases Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $11.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $7.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

NOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market cap of $401.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

