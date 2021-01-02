TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading Down 1.3%

TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.55 and last traded at $47.63. 4,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 7,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 2.20% of TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

