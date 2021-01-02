tru Independence LLC Invests $194,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.