Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Shares Gap Up to $12.79

Shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $14.00. Tribune Publishing shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 2,697 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $500.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 511.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 166,424 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Tribune Publishing during the second quarter worth $103,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.